Fire at abandoned Prestatyn warehouse was deliberate

North Wales Fire Service say a fire at the abandoned Kwik Save warehouse in Prestatyn was started deliberately.

Smoke and flames could be seen clearly ripping through the empty buildings on Saturday afternoon.

The buildings on Warren Drive have been empty since the supermarket left in 1998.

It took nearly two hours for crews from Holywell, Rhyl, Colwyn Bay, Abergele and Rhyl to bring the fire under control.

Kevin Jones, Community Safety Manager for Conwy and Denbighshire, said: "This type of irresponsible behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"It was very fortunate that no one was hurt.

"Deliberate fires are a serious form of anti-social behaviour with potentially lethal consequences.

"We are working closely with the Police to identify those responsible.

"We would encourage anyone with information on arson to call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."