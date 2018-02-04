Fire at abandoned Prestatyn warehouse was deliberate

4 February 2018, 07:49

Fire at Prestatyn warehouse

North Wales Fire Service say a fire at the abandoned Kwik Save warehouse in Prestatyn was started deliberately.

Smoke and flames could be seen clearly ripping through the empty buildings on Saturday afternoon. 

The buildings on Warren Drive have been empty since the supermarket left in 1998.

It took nearly two hours for crews from Holywell, Rhyl, Colwyn Bay, Abergele and Rhyl to bring the fire under control.

Kevin Jones, Community Safety Manager for Conwy and Denbighshire, said: "This type of irresponsible behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"It was very fortunate that no one was hurt.

"Deliberate fires are a serious form of anti-social behaviour with potentially lethal consequences.

"We are working closely with the Police to identify those responsible.

"We would encourage anyone with information on arson to call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hunter knocked unconscious by bird that fell from sky after being shot

Police foil 'plot to kidnap' singer Lana Del Rey

Liverpool bar attack: Three men arrested over murder of Anthony Condron

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News