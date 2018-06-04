Green light for nuclear power station on Anglesey

The UK Government is expected to announce plans for a new nuclear power station in North Wales.

Business Secretary Greg Clark is expected to approve funding deal for the proposed Wylfa Newydd plant on Anglesey.

The UK Government is expected to make a direct investment in the project alongside the Japanese government and Horizon Nuclear Power.

A guaranteed price for the electricity generated at the power station is expected to be around £15 per megawatt hour less than the £92.5 "strike price" awarded to EDF for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset.

Justin Bowden, national officer of the GMB union, said: "The go-ahead on a new, publicly funded power station at Wylfa, and the accompanying creation of thousands of new jobs and apprenticeships, means a huge boost to the economy and reliable electricity to millions of homes.

"It is the facts, not the hype, which should determine the UK's energy policy decisions.

"If we are to address the reality of climate change - whilst keeping our country's lights turned on, our homes heated and our economy working - then we have to face up to the fact that we need a mix of energy which combines renewable sources, like wind and solar, with the reliable base load electricity capacity that comes from zero carbon nuclear and lower carbon gas."

Sue Ferns, deputy general secretary of the Prospect union, said: "The Government's decision to take a direct stake in the Wylfa nuclear power plant is a sensible move that needs to be adopted for wider UK energy policy decisions to allow a low-carbon infrastructure to be fully developed.

"By taking a share in this project the costs can be lowered, work can be directed to UK companies and the UK's skills base can be developed.

"Rather than choosing one energy infrastructure model over another, the Government must take a broad view and recognise that other projects such as the Swansea tidal lagoon also have an important role in building energy resilience and capacity and would benefit from similar funding models.

"The energy sector needs to see this latest change as the start of a new approach."