Gwynedd paedophile stole "victims' childhoods"

A man from Gwynedd has been jailed for 19 years after being convicted of a string of offences against children.

Jason Benett Thomas, from Caerhun near Caernarfon, was found guilty of historic offences committed over a number of years in Gwynedd.

The 47-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in prison at Caernarfon Crown Court and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

DC Andy Fearon of the Amethyst Team at North Wales Police said, "This kind of offence causes huge damage, not just to the child, but also to the wider family.

"Thomas is a sexual predator who exploited the most vulnerable members of society, children, and ‘stole’ their childhoods’.

"I hope his sentence today goes some way to address that and provides his victims with a sense of justice and allows them to move on."

"His sentence also reflects the seriousness in which offences of this nature, no matter when and where they were committed, are investigated.

"I would reassure victims of similar unreported crimes to have confidence in North Wales Police in taking your complaint seriously and in providing the appropriate specialist support to assist victims through every stage of the investigation and prosecution process."

Victims of sexual abuse in North Wales can contact the Amethyst Sexual Abuse Referral Centre for support on 0808 156 3658.