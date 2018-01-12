Hoax caller cost mountain rescue teams £32,000

A man has been jailed for making hoax calls to mountain rescue teams in North Wales.

Police say Michael Cumiskey showed a "complete disregard" for the cost of the calls which is estimated to be around £32,000.

The 23-year-old from Stockton has been sentenced to 16 months in prison at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Investigating Officer PC Gethin Jones from North Wales Police said: "Not only do hoax calls show a lack of respect for the emergency services, but responding to false calls diverts staff and volunteers from genuine emergencies.

Phil Benbow, the Chair of the North Wales Mountain Rescue Association said: "Last year, Mountain Rescue Teams in North Wales attended almost 600 incidents which is an unprecedented level of demand for our volunteers.

"Teams rely solely on voluntary contributions to remain operational, and maintaining this high level of service is a costly affair.

"Any unnecessary call on our resources carries a significant impact, and we welcome today's sentencing."

National Police Chief’s Council lead on Search and Rescue, Deputy Chief Constable Gareth Pritchard said: "Each unnecessary call reduces time available for calls which are for genuine matters.

"It is also a waste of operators’ time and clogs up the already pressured 999 system.

"The courts take incidents such as this very seriously and I hope this result is a reminder to those who make such hoaxes that we will take robust action against those who make hoax calls."