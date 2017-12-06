Machete killer jailed for murdering Wrexham pensioner

A murderer, who posed for pictures with a machete, days before using it to kill a vulnerable pensioner, has been jailed.

Jordan Davidson described murdering retired restaurateur Nicholas Churton as "the greatest day of his life".

The 26-year-old had earlier posed for a picture with the murder weapon, which he called "his new toy".

The victim was disabled, and was found dead in his flat in Wrexham after being attacked with a machete and hammer.

Davidson was given a life sentence at Mold Crown Court and ordered to serve a minimum of 23 years and four months.

The judge said: "This was a brutal attack on a vulnerable, frail and defenceless old man.

"There was an intention to kill. That was clear from the nature of the weapon and the injuries caused with the machete.

"Whether, if ever, you are safe to be released on licence will depend upon the risk that you pose to members of the public," he said.

Davidson had gone on a crime spree of robbery and burglary – and did not stop after he had murdered the 67-year-old in Wrexham.

He went on to rob and seriously injure a man in Chester, attacked a detective and then slashed a prison officer while on remand at Altcourse Prison.

Detective Superintendent Iestyn Davies said: "Jordan Davidson embarked on a catalogue of serious offending in Wrexham, and the vicinity, which included the callous and calculating murder of Nicholas Churton.

"Davidson committed further crimes including three robberies, serious assaults and house burglaries. Davidson was identified as a suspect for the murder and a huge manhunt took place to try and locate him.

"The seriousness and level of offending clearly illustrates that Jordan Davidson is an extremely dangerous individual who was prepared to resort to horrific offending in order to fuel his chaotic drug addiction."

Mr Justice Clive Lewis said Davidson would have been jailed for 28 years if he hadn't pleaded guilty.

He was on licence from prison when he went on his horrendous criminal spree.

The family of the victim described him as "kind, loving, and an extraordinary character".

"Nick enriched the lives of all who knew him. He will be forever in our hearts.

"We would like to thank those who have supported us throughout this very difficult time."