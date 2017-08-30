Lucky Wrexham cabbie wins £1m scratchcard

30 August 2017, 14:25

Scratchcard winner Alan Philips

A taxi driver from Wrexham says he won't give up his job after winning £1m on a scratchcard.

Grandfather Alan Phillips was buying the Sunday papers, at the Co-op on Poplar Road, when he decided to cash in a scratchcard he'd won £10 on. 

"When the lady behind the till asked what I wanted to do with the money, I decided to buy two more scratchcards as I was feeling particularly lucky. 

"I couldn’t make my mind up on which one to pick so I asked her to pick two £5 scratchcards for me."

Alan then returned to his taxi where he discovered he had become a millionaire.

Alan said, "I couldn’t believe what I was seeing so I went back into the store to ask the cashier to check for me. 

"I’ll never forget her face when she said ‘you’re now a millionaire."

Alan has even pledged to spend some of his winnings to help the lucky cashier.

He added, "It’s down to her that I won so it is only right that I treat her as well."

Despite being a millionaire, the cabbie who works for Wrexham Prestige Taxis, still turned up for work the following morning.

"Alan said, “I love my job and I have people that rely on me so I couldn’t let them down. 

"I have no intention of handing in my notice just yet so I might get a reputation as the only millionaire taxi driver in the country!”

Alan is planning to spend his winnings by buying a caravan for his wife Caroline, and a house for his children.

He explained, “The wife and I celebrated our 40th anniversary earlier this year so I want to buy her something extra special.

"The caravan is something she has always asked for but never been able to afford. Now I can treat her, just like she deserves.

