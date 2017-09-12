Man admits killing father outside Bangor nightclub

12 September 2017, 11:44

Henry Ayabowei

A man has admitted killing a dad, with a single punch, outside a nightclub in North Wales.

Kieran Terence Roberts attacked Henry Ayabowei, from Llangefni, outside Peep nightclub in Bangor. The father of two was found unconscious in the city in April, and died in hospital the following day.

Roberts was originally charged with murder, but admitted manslaughter in an appearance at Mold Crown Court.

Henry's family have paid tribute to him, saying they are devastated by his murder.

"On the 1st April this year I lost my beloved husband and our two beautiful daughters lost their father. 

"This has devastated our world.  I am extremely grateful for the help and support we have received from our community.

"Now I want justice for Henry, so that Kieran Roberts is not able to kill again."

Roberts has been remanded in custody until he's due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court in October.

