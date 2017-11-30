Man admits murdering vulnerable pensioner in Wrexham

A man from North Wales has admitted murdering a former wine-bar owner from Wrexham.

Jordan Davidson, of no fixed abode, was due to go on trial for the murder of Nicholas Churton this week.

But at the last minute he appeared at Mold Crown Crown to enter a guilty plea over the death of the vulnerable pensioner.

Mr Churton was best remembered for running "Churton's" in Rosset until it closed in 2010.

The 67-year-old was found dead at his flat in Wrexham in March.

At the time of his death, friends and family paid tribute to "Nick" and described him as an "extraordinary character, who enriched the lives of all who knew him".

Prosecuting barrister Andrew Thomas QC said the defendant had been charged with robbing the victim, but the charge was dropped.

"It was relevant to say that in the week leading up to the murder Nicholas Churton and Jordan Davidson had fallen out, said Mr Thomas.

Mr Churton telephoned North Wales Police alleging that the defendant had threatened him with a hammer and caused damage to his flat.

Davidson had always denied that allegation but Mr Churton persisted in his complaint and even had the locks changed on his flat.

The defendant also admitted other charges including two burglaries, a robbery, an attempted robbery, attempted grievous bodily harm and a charge of actual bodily harm on police officers.

He denied robbing Mr Churton of a set of keys on an earlier occasion and the prosecution offered no evidence against him

The 25-year-old is being held at Ashworth Hospital until his sentencing.