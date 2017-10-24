Man assaulted teacher in primary school in Wrexham

24 October 2017, 16:15

Mold Crown Court

A man's been jailed for sexually assaulting a primary school teacher in her own classroom in Wrexham.

Iorweth Gregory entered her classroom, after the children had gone home, and grabbed the victim from behind.

The 28-year-old initially denied two charges of sexual assault, claiming he had had bumped in to her when she stopped in front of him.

But Gregory was convicted by a jury, and has been jailed for 9 months at Mold Crown Court,

Judge Parry also made a ten year restraining order which means he can't approach the victim or the school where she works.

"You entered the classroom of a primary school teacher where she was working alone after school hours," he said.

"It left her in a state of utter shock and distress."

He said that it had a profound effect upon the victim and had affected her ability to go to work.

Judge Parry said that he accepted that the defendant suffered from schizophrenia and that his offences were linked to his mental health issues.

Trending on Heart

Ed Sheeran Ghost

WATCH! Ed Sheeran Tells Chilling Story Of Supernatural Creatures In His House
Disney Proposal

Is This The CUTEST Disney Proposal That's Ever Happened?

Dancing On Ice Abs Announcement asset

These Sizzling Abs Belong To The FIRST Dancing On Ice Contestant!
Ruth reveals nickname assett

WATCH! Ruth Shocks Strictly Stars By Exposing Eamonn's Cruel Name For Her

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virgin Money lines up FTSE-350's only all-female leadership team

Rochdale council leader says he had no knowledge of abuse claims

Sightings reported of fugitive British conman Mark Acklom

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News