Man denies murdering estranged ex-wife in Bangor

A man from North Wales has denied murdering his estranged ex-wife.

Paul Jordan is accused of killing Elizabeth 'Betty' Jordan on the Maesgeirchen estate in Bangor, in July.

The 54-year-old from Felinheli has appeared at Mold Crown Court and entered a 'not guilty' plea.

The defendant said nothing during today's hearing apart from confirming his name.

He will go on trial at Caernarfon Crown Court next January.

Betty's son and daughter have previously described their mother as "naturally kind and caring".

"Her selfless nature was the character trait that everyone knew her for and we as her children knew how much she doted on the two of us.

"Nothing was ever too much for Mum to help anyone in need and she treated everyone as her own.

"She was truly loved by family, friends, work colleagues and all who had the pleasure and privilege of meeting her."