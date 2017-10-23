Man denies murdering young mum in Denbigh stabbing

A man from North Wales has denied murder after a young mum was stabbed in Denbigh.

Jason Liam Cooper was first charged with attempting to murder Laura-Jayne Stuart following an incident in the town centre in August.

But the 33-year-old mum of two later died, and the 27-year-old was then charged with her murder.

The defendant has appeared at Mold Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to murdering Miss Stuart, and wounding another man.

Dressed in a black jumper, he said nothing during the short hearing, apart from confirming his identity.

Judge Rhys Rowlands confirmed he will be remanded in custody until his trial in February

Miss Stuart's family released an emotional tribute following her murder saying: "We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter, sister, auntie and above all mother to two wonderful children.

"She was a devoted family member and took great pride working as a support worker with vulnerable adults.

"She will be greatly missed by all that had the fortune to know her."