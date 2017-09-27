Man jailed for raping woman in alleyway in Bangor

A man from Caernarfon has been jailed for raping a woman in an alleyway in broad day light.

Steffan Donaldson targeted the victim, who was a vulnerable woman, as she walked through Bangor in March.

Donaldson was arrested shortly after and has remained in custody ever since.

Investigating Officer DC Tamzin Williams: "This was an horrific attack on a particularly vulnerable female that occurred early morning during rush hour.

"Donaldson gained her trust and attacked her in an alleyway minutes later."

The 38-year-old has been convicted of two counts of rape and one of attempt rape, and jailed for seven years.

DC Williams has also praised the victim for reporting the attack: "I would like to praise the victim for her courage, determination and support throughout the investigation.

"I welcome today’s sentence and hope it provides his victim, and the community, with reassurance that North Wales Police will robustly pursue offenders and ensure they face justice.”

Victims can access support by contacting the Amethyst Team at North Wales Police or through the confidential Amethyst SARC Helpline on 0808 156 3658.