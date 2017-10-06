Man jailed for setting fire to Anglesey GP surgery

6 October 2017, 11:29

Sion Griffiths

A man from Holyhead has been jailed for an arson attack at a doctors surgery.

Sion Griffiths broke in to the GP practice in Gwalchmai and started a fire to cover his tracks.

The 30-year-old has been  sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court to 2 years and 4 months for burglary and arson.

Investigating Officer DC Matt Corkish at Bangor CID said: "Griffiths is a prolific offender with a track record of both burglary and arson and so the sentence is significant for both his latest victims and the communities of Anglesey.

"After breaking into the surgery he tried to cover his tracks by burning the property and if it wasn’t for the brave and timely intervention of neighbours the consequences could have been far worse.

"Anglesey and north Wales is a far safer place with Griffiths behind bars."

