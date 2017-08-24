Man kidnapped by three suspects in Bangor

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a man in Bangor.

The victim was spotted being bundled in to a car on Holyhead Road on Tuesday morning.

It's thought three suspects were involved.

Police say the victim is a vulnerable man from the area, and has been found safely.

Det Sergeant Andrew Davies, at Caernarfon CID, said: "Thanks to the swift action of a member of the public in reporting the incident, an effective police response resulted in the vehicle being located shortly after midday in the Ffriddoedd Road area of Bangor.

"Two local women aged in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of kidnap.

"The victim was unharmed and an investigation is underway.

"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed a dark Vauxhall Astra in the area last Tuesday morning to contact North Wales Police."