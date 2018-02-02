Man killed in A55 crash was "much loved father"

The family of Derwyn Jones have paid tribute after he died following a crash on the A55 on Anglesey.

The 39-year-old from the Newborough area of Anglesey was hit on the westbound side of the carriage on Monday evening.

Derwyn was walking between junctions 6 and 5 when he was hit by a Vauxhall Meriva.

His family have called him a "much loved father, son and brother".

"We are devastated by the loss of Derwyn. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends."

"The family have asked for privacy at this difficult time."

North Wales Police say several witnesses have come forward already.

A spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for anybody who was travelling along the A55 on Anglesey between 6pm and 7pm, that may have dash cam footage, showing the man walking in the road to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number W011378."