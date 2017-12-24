Man killed in Old Colwyn crash had "heart of gold"

Tributes are being paid to a man killed in a crash in Old Colwyn.

26-year-old Daniel Deegan from Lancashire was one of two men who died following a collision on Wednesday evening.

A black Ford Focus and a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van collided on Abergele Road between Old Colwyn and Llanddulas.

Daniel's family have paid tribute, saying he was a "funny, family man".

"A heart of gold, petrol head and fixer. A really funny family man who leaves behind four small children.

"A lovable rogue, known as Del Boy (from Only Fools and Horses). Very popular locally and liked by all who knew him.

"He also always made an instant good impact, a ray of sunshine who had a precious bond with his Mum.”

The second man who died has was Martin Clifford Kelly from Llysfaen.

North Wales Police are still investigating the crash and are asking witnesses to contact 101.