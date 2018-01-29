Man lost six pints of blood in Connah's Quay stabbing

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after her partner was allegedly stabbed on Deeside.

Marie Saffy is accused of attacking Paul Fellows at their home in Connah's Quay over the weekend.

The 52-year-old has made her first appearance at Flintshire Magistrates' Court where details of the allegation were given by prosecutor Helen Tench.

Miss Tench told the court the victim suffered an arterial bleed, and was taken to hospital where he needed six pints of blood.

The defendant was also charged with a racially aggravated public order offence over alleged comments made towards a police officer.

Emma Simoes, defending, said she anticipated that there would be not guilty pleas.

Saffy of Church Street in Connah's Quay, was remanded in custody and will appear at Mold Crown Court on 2nd March.