Man murdered his ex after lying in wait for her outside a pub

A man from Denbigh smirked as he was sentenced for murdering his ex-girlfriend.

Jason Cooper waited outside a pub to attack Laura Stuart as she was on her way home after a night out.

They had been in a relationship for two years, but Cooper became controlling and coercive which led to them splitting up.

But during his trial Mold Crown Court heard he refused to accept their relationship was over and sent Laura threatening messages.

He went on to fatally attack her with a knife in August 2017, and seriously injured her friend, David Roberts, who tried to intervene.

The 28-year-old was given a life sentence at Mold Crown Court and told to serve a minimum of 31 years in prison.

DCI Neil Harrison from North Wales Police said: "Throughout the investigation and subsequent trial Cooper at no point provided an explanation for what he did last August or express any remorse for his actions.

"The verdict and sentence reflects the gravity of these offences, the lack of remorse he has shown throughout and the fact that he has left two young children without a mother."

"I would like to thank Laura’s family for the way they have conducted themselves throughout, the witnesses in the cases for their support and the community of Denbigh for their understanding during the investigation."

People in Wales with concerns about domestic violence can contact the free and confidential Live Fear Free Helpline on 0808 8010 800.