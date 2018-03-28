Man convicted of murdering his housemate at a birthday party

A man has been convicted of murder after stabbing his housemate to death at a birthday party in North Wales.

Tyler Denton, 25, was celebrating with friends at her home in Rhyl when Redvers Bickley stabbed her last September.

Bickley looked on Tyler's iPad and found the others had been sending messages about him earlier in the evening.

The 21-year-old attacked them with a knife inflicting fatal injuries to Tyler Denton and seriously injuring her sisters, Cody and Shannen.

Tyler’s father, Paul, stopped him and was also injured.

Andrew Warman of the CPS said: “Bickley initiated a vicious crime on unsuspecting victims, at a place where they should have been safe.

"He pursued them into the street and continued the assault until he was overpowered and detained.

"Bickley denied murdering Tyler and attempting to murder Cody, Shannen and Paul Denton claiming diminished responsibility but the case put forward by the CPS showed he was responsible for his actions.

"We hope that Cody, Shannen and Paul make a full recovery.

"The family and friends of Tyler have our heartfelt sympathies for their loss."