Man seriously injured in Abergele attack

A man's been seriously injured in an attack in Abergele.

The man was assaulted outside a house in Berthglyd shortly before 6am on Friday morning.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

DI Rebecca Hughes from St Asaph CID says two men have been arrested: "Officers attended an address in Dolwen near Abergele after reports that a local man had been assaulted a short time earlier in Berthglyd.

"At this early stage of the investigation we are still trying to establish exactly who is involved and so officers will remain in the area conducting enquiries."

DI Hughes added "At this time the motive of the assault is unknown and we eager to hear from anyone who was either present, or knows anything, to contact Police.

"I’m conscious the incident will cause a great deal of concern within the community and so at this time we are increasing patrols and a visible presence will remain to reassure the public.

"If you know anything about this incident please contact Police as soon as possible."