Miracle rare turtle rescued off Anglesey has died

A rare turtle who was found stranded off the coast of Anglesey, thousands of miles away from home, has died.

Anglesey Sea Zoo staff had been looking after 'Menai' the Olive Ridley turtle after she was found stranded on Tan-Y-Foel beach in 2016.

'Menai' the Olive Ridley turtle was found stranded on Tan-Y-Foel beach near Anglesey Sea Zoo in 2016.

She was in a critical condition was not expected to survive after being carried 8,000 miles away from her usual habitat in the southern Atlantic Ocean.

Menai was looked after and nursed back to health at the Anglesey Sea Zoo, and after an incredible recovery she was considered ready to be released back in to the wild.

She was flown to Gran Canaria in June 2017 to prepare for her release, but her condition deteriorated rapidly.

Frankie Hobro, Owner and Director of Anglesey Sea Zoo says: "When we heard that Menai was too ill to be moved in early January due to the dramatic decline and severity of her condition, we all began to fear the worst.

"It is absolutely devastating, after everything that she went through, and all the hard work put into her rehabilitation and the public generosity and interest, that she didn’t survive to be released back into the wild.

"Sadly we had all prepared ourselves for this terribly upsetting news.”

Staff at the Sea Zoo have been assured a post-mortem will be carried out to establish the reason for Menai’s death.