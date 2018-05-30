Motorbiker dies in crash on Anglesey

30 May 2018, 15:03

Heddlu Police car

A motorbiker has died following a crash on Anglesey.

A Ford Focus and a motorcyle collided on Trearddur Road in Trearddur Bay on Wednesday morning.

The emergency services were called, including the Air Ambulance, but the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash. 

Sergeant Raymond Williams of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Sadly we are now investigating this as a fatal road traffic collision.

"Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this sad time.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to make contact with us as soon as possible to help with the investigation.

"Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Western Roads Policing Unit on 101."

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Terry to part company with Aston Villa

Ocado moves up to FTSE 100 as M&S avoids relegation

Final Paddington book released one year after death of author Michael Bond

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News