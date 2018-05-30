Motorbiker dies in crash on Anglesey

A motorbiker has died following a crash on Anglesey.

A Ford Focus and a motorcyle collided on Trearddur Road in Trearddur Bay on Wednesday morning.

The emergency services were called, including the Air Ambulance, but the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash.

Sergeant Raymond Williams of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Sadly we are now investigating this as a fatal road traffic collision.

"Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this sad time.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to make contact with us as soon as possible to help with the investigation.

"Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Western Roads Policing Unit on 101."