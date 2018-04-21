Motorbiker fighting for life after Gwynedd tractor crash

21 April 2018, 09:26

Heddlu Police car

A motorbiker has been left with life threatening injuries after a crash with a tractor in Gwynedd.

Police were called to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a tractor on the A499 at Penrhos near Pwllheli on Friday evening.

The 49-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital in Stoke with life threatening injuries. 

Sergeant Jason Diamond, of the Roads Policing Unit said: "We are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or to anybody who may have seen either vehicle being driven prior to the collision to come forward. 

"Equally, if anybody has any dash cam footage we would like to hear from them.”

"Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number W050519."

