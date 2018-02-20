Mum admits suffocating and poisoning her baby son

A mum from North Wales has admitted murdering her baby son.

Hannah Turtle, from Shotton, had been on trial charged with murdering seven-week-old James Hughes in 2016.

She was accused of suffocating the child and poisoning her baby milk with anti-depressants.

The 22-year-old was charged with murder, three counts of causing ill treatment or neglect and two counts of poisoning.

However, Turtle changed her pleas to guilty on the seventh day of her trial at Mold Crown Court.

Turtle, 22, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

Commenting on the case, an NSPCC Wales spokesman said: "James's life was tragically cut short and it is a sad reality that cases of abuse and neglect most often involve people close to the victims.

"Babies and young children are entirely dependent on those who care for them and we all have a duty to look out for their welfare."

Adults with concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000.

Children and young people can contact Childline anytime on 0800 1111 or at childline.org.uk.