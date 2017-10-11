Mum from North Wales denies poisoning her baby

A woman from North Wales has denied poisoning her baby son.

Hannah Turtle from Shotton is accused of murder after her son, James Hughes, died in June last year.

The 22-year-old faces three charges of ill-treatment, and two of administering poison.

She's accused of giving the seven week old baby antidepressants between May and June 2016.

He was taken to hospital from the family's home in Ryeland Street, Shotton but died at Alder Hey Children's Hospital four days later.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and will go on trial in January at Mold Crown Court.

The court heard she previously been at Llanarth Hospital in Abergavenny, but is now in Wakefield Prison.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said her trial will be held in January and confirmed she'll be remanded in custody until then.