Pensioner jailed for abusing boy on North Wales fishing trip

A pensioner, who's already in prison for child abuse, has been sentenced to an additional three years and four months for sex offences against a boy in North Wales.

Terrence Cadman, 67, formerly from Bangor, abused the boy between 2002 and 2004.

Judge Niclas Parry was told that Cadman had taken his victim, then aged 15 and 16, on fishing trips and plied him with gifts but threatened him that if he told anyone he would never be seen again.

The judge said it was a shocking case involving the grooming of a vulnerable boy in a two-year period.

Twenty years before he had committed offences against three boys.

Cadman was due for release from the 15-year sentence in August 2022 but now he will have to serve the extra term.

His barrister told Caernarfon Crown Court that Cadman was "remorseful but expecting to spend the rest of his life in prison".

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order bans Cadman from any contact with his victim or unsupervised contact with any child under 18.

Detective Constable Matthew Corkish of North Wales Police said: "Terrence Cadman has exploited one of the most vulnerable members of society.

"I hope his sentence today goes some way to address that and provides his victim with a sense of justice and allows them to move on.

"His sentence also reflects the seriousness in which offences of this nature, no matter when and where they were committed, are investigated.

"I would reassure victims of similar unreported crimes to have confidence in North Wales Police in taking your complaint seriously."

Support is available in North Wales through the confidential Amethyst Sexual Abuse Referral Centre on 0808 156 3658.