Coroner says pilot "should have turned back" before Snowdonia crash

A coroner says a tragic helicopter crash in Snowdonia, where five people were killed, was due to "sheer bad luck".

Three brothers and two of their wives were on board, flying from Milton Keynes to a surprise family party in Ireland.

But the Twin Squirrel helicopter flew in to thick cloud and came down in a remote area between Trawsfynydd and Harlech last March.

Mountain rescuers found a small amount of wreckage 100 metres below the summit of Rhinog Fawr.

A conclusion of misadventure was recorded at the inquest in Caernarfon.

North West Wales senior coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones said: "This aircraft wasn’t greatly below its safe height. It just clipped the top of the mountain.”

The coroner said it would have flown over some “fairly high” ridges in Snowdonia and come across thick cloud.

"Ideally because of the limitations of the pilot’s licence he probably should have turned back.

"Unfortunately the vertical profile shows the aircraft descending to a height where it was virtually inevitable it would collide with one of the ridges in that area."

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch report found the Twin Squirrel had descended to 2,060ft when it smashed into a rock outcrop on Rhinog Fawr.

"Flattish land" beforehand would have given him “false confidence,” the coroner explained.

The pilot had been experienced and no fault was found with the controls.

The AAIB said the weather was a "significant factor" in the tragedy.

At first it was thought the aircraft may have come down in the sea, but after no automatic beacon had been activated the hunt was switched to the mountains, with seven rescue teams taking part.

Those who died were brothers Barry Burke, 51, a property maintenance man, of Milton Keynes, Donald, 55, a property developer, and housewife Sharon, 48, of Bletchley, and Kevin, 56, and wife Ruth, 49, of Hulcote, both company directors.

At the controls was Kevin Burke. The crash happened in strong winds and low cloud as the family party was on its way to a private site near Dublin to celebrate the confirmation of a niece.

They were identified by dental records.

Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers told the inquest: "They died instantaneously on impact. The impact was non-survivable."

Paul Smith, involved in looking after the aircraft, said the helicopter was in very good condition although 25-26 years old.

Kevin Burke used it at least once a week.

Mr Smith saw members of the tragic family before the aircraft left on its last flight.

"They said they were going to a surprise party in the Dublin area," he recalled.

The coroner made no recommendations following the tragedy.