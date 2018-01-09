Pistols, revolvers and replica AK47 taken off the streets

9 January 2018, 13:16

North Wales Police gun surrender

Pistols, revolvers, and even a replica AK47 are among the weapons handed in to police during a firearms surrender in North Wales.

Police forces across the UK encouraged people to hand over any illegal weapons to prevent them being used in crime.

A total of 194 firearms, and rounds of ammunition, were handed in to North Wales Police during the two-week amnesty.

One weapon was handed in after a family member discovered it in a relative's house after they passed away.

Photograph showing some of the surrendered guns

Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Williams said: "We are really pleased with the results of the surrender and it is only right that we thank the public for their support. 

"Every gun handed in is potentially a life saved and avoids the risk of them becoming involved in crime.

"Many firearms are held in innocence, and ignorance of their illegality, or are overlooked and forgotten in people’s homes. 

"We continue to urge people to contact us should they know of anybody involved with illegal firearms.

"We would also ask anybody who may still have a firearm or ammunition, that is yet to be surrendered, to contact us and we can arrange for its safe and timely disposal."

