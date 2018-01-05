North Wales Police ignored concerns before Gwynedd murder

It's claimed officers from North Wales Police ignored concerns from a mum the day before her daughter was murdered in Gwynedd.

Emma Baum was found dead in her garden in Penygroes in July 2016 after her ex-partner David Davies attacked her with a crowbar.

He's currently serving a minimum of 22 years in prison, but an investigation by the police watchdog has found both Emma and her mother reported concerns about him before she was killed.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission found Emma had first contacted North Wales Police three months before, in April, to report being assaulted by Davies.

She contacted officers again in May to report that Davies had stolen her dog, but neither incidents were investigated.

Emma's mother contacted police in July 2016 and told officers she was concerned for her daughter's safety, but two officers said they could not recall the conversation.

On the day of Emma's murder, a member of the public reported hearing a woman screaming. Two officers drove around and left as they couldn't see anything, but just hours later Emma's body was found in her back garden.

IPCC Operations Manager Melanie Palmer said: "My thoughts are again with the family and friends of Miss Baum following her tragic death.

"Our investigation found a number of areas where North Wales Police could improve their service for vulnerable victims of domestic abuse.

"I welcome the force's acceptance of the learning recommendations and hope this achieves improvements in policy and practice in this difficult area of policing."

The police watchdog has now recommended that North Wales Police should reinforce training to recognise signs of domestic abuse, and make it a requirement that officers review logs and calls in domestic abuse cases to identify concerns.

Deputy Chief Constable Gareth Pritchard said: "I would like to express my sympathies to the family and friends of Miss Baum after what has been an extremely difficult time for them.

"Police officers do a difficult job and quite rightly come under the highest level of scrutiny.

"The IPCC’s recommendations have been carefully considered and people can be confident that we have put measures in place to address them."