Police investigate fatal Llandudno crash

5th February 2017, 06:04

North Wales Police are investigating a fatal crash in Llandudno.

Gloddaeth Lane in Llanudno

A black Renault Clio crashed off the road on a bend on Gloddaeth Lane sometime between 5.30pm and 9.30pm on Friday evening.

A female passenger died at the scene and the driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they're now keen to speak to a van driver who was parked nearby at the time of the crash.

Sgt Nikki Grimes-Williams of the Road Policing Unit said: "We understand a small van was seen parked on the grass verge in Gloddaeth Lane close to the scene of the incident.

"I am appealing for the driver of this vehicle or any passengers to come forward. If anyone has information which may assist our investigation please call police on 101."

