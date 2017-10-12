Police tasered man who confronted them with a knife

The police watchdog says it was "reasonable" for officers to taser a man in Llandudno, after he ended up with a serious head injury.

The officers were called to Bryniau Court in July 2016 after a man was spotted in the street with a knife.

Officers confronted the 24-year-old man and tasered him, but he fell backwards and ended up with a serious head injury.

The suspect fell unconscious and was taken to hospital, where he's since recovered.

North Wales Police referred themselves to the IPCC over the incident, and the police watchdog has been considering whether the officers were wrong to deploy the taser.

Investigators spoke to witnesse and looked at bodycam footage, and have decided the use of the taser was "in line with force and national policies".



Operations Manager Melanie Palmer said: "The IPCC investigator found no indication that the officers involved in this incident may have behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings.



"In this case, the officers were confronted in a confined space by an individual who had been seen in the street with a knife.



"The evidence indicates the officer who Tasered the man used no more force than he honestly, reasonably and instinctively considered necessary for the purpose of protecting himself and his colleague."