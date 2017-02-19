Police watchdog investigates A55 crash

North Wales Police has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission after a man was left with serious injures following a car chase along the A55.

Officers were in pursuit of a sliver BMW when it veered off a bridge and down an embankment at J24 near Abergele on Saturday morning

Officers closed down the westbound carriageway of the A55 with pictures appearing to show a badly damaged convertible on its side by the road.

The man remains in a serious condition in hospital.

As the investigation got underway, motorists heading along the busy artery through the region were diverted via the A547, leading the large tailbacks throughout to afternoon.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Both lanes of the westbound carriageway of the A55 between St Asaph and St George are open following the serious road traffic collision near the St George turnoff, at around 11.40am today, Saturday 18th February.



“The driver has been transferred to hospital in Stoke where he condition is described as serious.



“North Wales Police have referred the matter to the IPCC as the vehicle was being pursued by officers prior to the collision.”

Superintendent Jane Banham added: “Incidents of this nature are rare and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen the BMW convertible being driven along the A55 prior to the collision.”

Anyone with information relating to the collision is asked to call 101 quoting reference V022928.