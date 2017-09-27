Porthmadog pensioner guilty of sex offences

27 September 2017, 13:21

Caernarfon Crown Court

A pensioner from North Wales has been found guilty of sex offences against three girls.

A jury at Caernarfon Crown Court took just four hours to find Leslie Brindle guilty of eleven charges, involving sex offences 30 years apart.

The 70-year-old from Madog Street in Porthmadog, was convicted unanimously of seven counts of exposing himself, one of indecency with a child and three of enticing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Recorder Wyn Lloyd Jones has warned Brindle that he faces an inevitable jail sentence.

He's also been ordered to sign the sex offenders' register.

