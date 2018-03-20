Red Arrows jet crashes at RAF base in North Wales

20 March 2018, 15:22

RAF Valley crash

A Red Arrows jet has crashed after an incident at RAF Valley in North Wales.

It is understood there were two people on board the Red Arrows jet aircraft which crashed on Tuesday.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident today at RAF Valley involving a Hawk aircraft.

"We are investigating the incident and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

North Wales Police and North Wales Fire Service confirmed they were called to the scene at around 1.50pm.

The world-famous aerobatic team performs stunts and daredevil displays, and flies the distinctive Hawk fast-jets.

Based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, all Red Arrows pilots have flown operationally in frontline aircraft before joining the display team.

