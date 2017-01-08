Homeless man stabbed as he slept in Bangor

A homeless man has been stabbed as he slept rough in Bangor.

North Wales Police say the 53 year old was attacked while he slept in an archway just off the High Street on Thursday night.

A 26 year old man from Bangor has been arrested and charged with wounding and possession of a knife.

DC Jade Light of Caernarfon CID said: "I must stress that incidents of this nature are extremely rare in Bangor.

"But when they do occur the investigations are detailed and extensive.

"If you witnessed this incident or have any information please contact the police on Crimestoppers."