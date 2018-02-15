Sentence for Wrexham murderer "too lenient"

The Court of Appeal says the sentence for a murderer from Wrexham, who went on a violent rampage after killing a pensioner, was too lenient.

After committing two burglaries, Jordan Davidson went on to attack Nicholas Churton with a machete and hammer.

The 26-year-old was already on police bail at the time of the murder for another knife offence,

The following day he committed a robbery against another elderly man while armed with a machete, and fractured a man's skull with a hammer in another robbery a few days later.

When Davidson was arrested he attacked the officer with a hammer, assaulted another officer during his interview, and slashed a prison officer's neck while on remand.

In total, Davidson was convicted of 14 offences, including murder, aggravated burglary and robbery and sentenced to 23 years and 4 months in prison at Mold Crown Court.

Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC MP thought his original sentence was too low and referred it to the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal quashed his original sentence and increased it to a minimum of 30 years.

The Solicitor General said: "Davidson is an extremely violent individual and his crimes deserved tougher punishment.

"His actions resulted in the tragic death of a vulnerable man and have had an impact on numerous people's lives.

"I am pleased the Court has now seen fit to increase the prison term."