Snowdonia walker saved after rescuers spotted his torch

1 January 2018, 09:13
A walker has been rescued from a steep, snow covered gully in Snowdonia.
The lone climber was unable to give a good description of his location on the west face of Tryfan because of a poor mobile phone signal.
But luckily the light of his torch was spotted from the roadside and members of Ogwen mountain rescue team climbed to him.
Despite being in a precarious position he has been lifted to safety by the coastguard helicopter.