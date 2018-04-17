Staff threatened in armed raid on Denbigh bank

Staff have been threatened in an armed raid at the HSBC branch in Denbigh.

A man stormed in to the bank, on Tuesday morning, and threatened staff with what was though to to be a concealed weapon.

He made off with a quantity of cash, from the branch on Vale Street, towards the multi-storey car park.

North Wales Police are investigating and want to speak to witnesses who saw the robbery at around 10.20am on 17th April.

Sgt Glen Brumby said: "Thankfully no-one was injured during the incident.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in the vicinity of the bank to contact police.

"We would also like to hear from anyone with Dash Cams in the area at the time.

"If you saw anything please call St Asaph CID on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."