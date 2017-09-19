North Wales teacher cleared of groping student

A supply teacher from North Wales has been cleared of groping a teenage girl in between lessons.

Christopher Dimmick was alleged to have grabbed the 15-year-old inappropriately in a corridor.

It was alleged he told the girl to do up the top button of her blouse, and grabbed her chest deliberately.

But the 26-year-old, of Cross Lanes in Wrexham, denied the offence, and was found not guilty by a jury at Modl Crown Court.

The prosecution argued it was a "deliberate grope, by a man who thought he could get away with it".

But Mr Dimmick said he couldn't remember the girl, denied any incident and suggested she may have mistaken him for another teacher.

His defence, Mark Connor, said that the allegations did not make sense.

He asked the jury to consider if his client would have carried out such an offence in the full glare of other pupils.

The defence argued Mr Dimmick had simply told the pupil her top button was open which was against the school uniform policy.

The judge, Mr Recorder Timothy Petts, told him he had been found not guilty and was free to leave.