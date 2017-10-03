Three arrested after teen killed in Holywell hit and run

Police have made three arrests over a fatal hit and run in Flintshire.

18-year-old Liam Simpson was killed int he crash in Holywell at the weekend.

Two men, aged 28 and 21 years, have been arrested. A 23 year old woman is also being questioned by detectives.

Liam's mother, Vicky has paid an emotional paid to her son, saying he was "loved by everyone".

"On Saturday the 30th September my beautiful boy left home ready to go on a night out with his friends.

"Liam was a football fanatic and a massive Liverpool fan.

"He had just started out with Holywell Town FC and was venturing into coaching Greenfield under 6's football team.

"Liam was also aspiring to be a primary school PE teacher and he would have been perfect for it.

"He had an amazing sense of humour and was loved by everyone that knew him.

"Our lives will never be the same again, our hearts are broken.

"Liam will be missed forever by everyone whose lives he has ever touched and anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him."

Det Chief Inspector Andrew Williams said: "People from all walks of life are understandably disgusted by what has happened and it is quite clear to me that they want to help.

"I am sincerely grateful to those who have come forward so far; they have undoubtedly helped us in reaching this point in the investigation.

"Nevertheless, there is still a huge amount of work to do to make sure those responsible for Liam’s death, and the subsequent torturous ordeal his loved ones and friends are now suffering, are held fully accountable for what they have done.

"Therefore once again I encourage anyone with any information, no matter how minor they feel it may be, to come forward.

People can contact North Wales Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.