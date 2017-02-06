Teenager shot dead outside Gwynedd pub

6th February 2017, 14:42

North Wales Police say they're not looking for any other suspects after a teen was shot dead in a pub car pub in Gwynedd.

Peter Colwell

Comments

Peter Colwell, from Capel Uchaf, was found with fatal gunshot wounds in a vehicle outside the Ship Inn pub in Llanbedrog, near Pwllheli in the early hours of Sunday.

Four of the 18-year-old's friends were arrested and have now been bailed while police investigate.

Detective Superintendent Iestyn Davies said: "Although this tragic incident is being treated as a murder investigation, we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances.

"We are employing experts to help us establish exactly what happened and how the firearm came to be discharged. 

"I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident involving local people and there is no wider threat to the public.

"We are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation and the firearm involved has been recovered.

"Our sympathies go out to Peter Colwell's family and friends at his difficult time for them all."

