Teenager climbs Snowdon in his pants for charity

A teenager, who climbed Snowdon in his underwear, has told Heart he wanted to raise money for charity.

Nathan French, from Liverpool, had to be treated by a paramedic after he climbed to the summit wearing only trainers and "Superman" boxers.

The teenager's adventure was to raise money for Dementia UK as Nathan says his nan suffers with dementia: "It's horrible to see and for a while I have been wanting to do something for charity."

"Once I reached the top, a couple of lovely women decided to give me their train tickets to help, but on the train down I was showing all the signs of hypothermia.

"I started shaking uncontrollably, my mood changed and I became incredibly emotional. Then I started to feel dizzy and at that point my dad decided to call for help."

The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team say the temperature can be 10 degrees colder on Snowdon with the increased winds, and Nathan has been criticised by people online for what's been described as a "dangerous" activity.

But he denies that it was a bad idea: "Although I've received some love I've also received quite a lot of hate because some people seem to believe I have wasted valuable NHS money.

"This really is not the case. The paramedic was very helpful and understanding. I did not use up a lot of his time and he saw the humour in it!"

"I did this for love and Dementia UK. I took on the challenge and accomplished it, raising over £1000".