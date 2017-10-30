Drugs warning after teenager dies at Halloween rave

30 October 2017, 11:21

Morgan Miller-Smith

A teenage boy who died after taking drugs at a Halloween rave has been named.

Ambulance crews were called to a Halloween rave at Gwytherin, near Abergele after Morgan Miller-Smith collapsed.

The 16-year-old from Conwy died at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in the early hours of Sunday.

Police believe he may have taken ecstasy type tablets described as pink, square shaped pills with a Rolls Royce symbol.

North Wales Police and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board are warning with similar tablets not to take them.

Supt Gareth Evans said: "This is a truly tragic incident in which a young boy has lost his life. 

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terribly difficult time and specially trained officers are supporting them."

Police are asking anyone with information about the pills to contact them on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously.

