Teenager shot dead in Gwynedd

Police investigate fatal Llandudno crash
North Wales Police are investigating a fatal crash on Gloddaeth Lane in Llandudno.
Four men have been arrested after an 18-year-old man was shot dead while in a vehicle in a car park next to a pub in North Wales.
Police were called shortly after midnight on Sunday to reports of the shooting near the Ship Inn pub in Llanbedrog near Pwllheli.
The family of the man, who police said was from the local area, has been informed.
The suspects are due to be interviewed by detectives on Sunday while the scene is forensically examined.
Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Williams, North Wales Police, said: "We are keen to speak with anyone who was in the local area last night and who may have seen a number of males in a Land Rover Discovery vehicle at the location."
North Wales Police are investigating a fatal crash on Gloddaeth Lane in Llandudno.
Seven mosques in Wales will open their doors this weekend in the hope of breaking down barriers.
A welsh homelessness charity's calling for urgent action to tackle a rise in the number of rough sleepers across Wales.
A new body's being set up to oversee skills, funding for research and the higher and further education sectors in Wales.
12pm - 4pm
Text 'CONTACT' to 82122
2pm - 4pm
Ronan Keating When You Say Nothing At All
15:51
Robbie Williams Angels
15:47
Joe Cocker Up Where We Belong
15:43
Céline Dion My Heart Will Go On
15:35
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Comments