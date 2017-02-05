Teenager shot dead in Gwynedd

5th February 2017, 11:40

Four men have been arrested after an 18-year-old man was shot dead while in a vehicle in a car park next to a pub in North Wales.

Ship Inn, Llanbedrog

Police were called shortly after midnight on Sunday to reports of the shooting near the Ship Inn pub in Llanbedrog near Pwllheli.

The family of the man, who police said was from the local area, has been informed.

The suspects are due to be interviewed by detectives on Sunday while the scene is forensically examined.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Williams, North Wales Police, said: "We are keen to speak with anyone who was in the local area last night and who may have seen a number of males in a Land Rover Discovery vehicle at the location."

