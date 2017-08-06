Tributes to "kind" biker killed in Denbighshire crash

Tributes are being paid to a motorbiker who died in a crash in Denbighshire.

Robert Downs from Mold was killed in the smash on the A525 link road between Denbigh and Ruthin on Friday morning.

The 63-year old's family have paid tribute, saying he was a "kind" man.

"Bob was a loving husband to Christine, brother to Sheena, father to Rhiannon and Bethan and grandfather to Owain, Ioan, Carys, Archer and Ellie.

"He was a kind, loving and caring man who was always willing to assist anyone when he could. He was the rock of our life and was a long standing and passionate motorcycle fanatic.

"He left our side so suddenly and we all sorely miss him. But he will always be there in our minds and hearts and never forgotten."

North Wales Police are still investigating the crash and want to speak to drivers who may have information.