Tributes to Conwy stab victim

The family of a man who was murdered in Conwy have paid tribute, calling him "loving and affectionate".

David Kingsbury died after being attacked in the Bryn Heulog area of Old Colwyn. A post-mortem revealed the 35-year-old suffered a single stab wound.

His family said he was a "loving, affectionate son, brother and uncle with a good heart".

"We all loved him to bits and will miss his happy, easy going nature, his infectious smile and sense of humour."

North Wales Police say they're continuing to investigate David's murder.

Detective Inspector Arwyn Jones said: "Our inquiries are ongoing and we are specifically keen to hear from anyone who was on Abergele Road in Old Colwyn, between 8.30pm and 9pm on 5th January."

Local Inspector Kelly Isaacs said: "We would like to reassure the local community that Old Colwyn is a very safe place, with instances of violence, particularly of this nature, being extremely rare."