Tributes to engineer killed in Red Arrows crash on Anglesey

A Red Arrows engineer, who died when a jet crashed in North Wales, has been named as Corporal Jonathan Bayliss.

He was killed when the Hawk T1 aircraft he was in crashed at RAF Valley on Anglesey on Tuesday.

THe 41-year-old was born in Dartford, Kent and worked at Brands Hatch racing circuit before fulfilling his boyhood dream of joining the Royal Air Force in 2001.

He was only selected as one of the "Circus team", who provide technical support to the Red Arrows, earlier this year.

Close colleague of Corporal Jon Bayliss, Sergeant Will Allen said: "Jon had the ability to motivate and inspire a team and those around him – no matter the rank, role or person.

"He was so proud to have been chosen to join the Circus team for 2018 and, in being one of the small group of engineers whose job it was to fly in a Red Arrows jet, had fulfilled a schoolboy dream.

"Jon had a big a presence on the Squadron and with his wide beaming smile, and dry humour, could lighten up any dull moment or lift spirits when needed.

"Both inside and outside of work, he was a generous, kind and caring man who could also always be relied upon.

"Having worked with Jon both at the Red Arrows and elsewhere in the Royal Air Force, I know how tirelessly he approached each task and was, what many would describe, a genuine grafter."

Squadron Leader Richard Bland, of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, said: "Everyone on the team has a great story about Jon.

"He was known as a top bloke with an infectious smile, cheeky grin and possessing a dry sense of humour that had the ability to fill a room with laughter.

"At the same time, Jon was the ultimate professional and embodiment of excellence.

"As the leader of a team responsible for replenishing the jet’s dye systems last year, he led exceptionally well, looking after his team mates selflessly and was a true inspiration.

"We have been touched by the messages of condolence received from the wider Air Force, from people who knew Jon across ranks and trades and it is clear people loved him.

"As a skilled leader, ambassador for the Royal Air Force and knowledgeable technician, Jon had all of the attributes and qualities that define the Red Arrows."

The Ministry of Defence said: "A Police investigation and a full Service Inquiry into the crash has been initiated.

"It would be inappropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident at this time."