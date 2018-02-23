Tributes to victim of A55 wrong way crash

Police have named a man who died when his car was hit by a vehicle going the wrong way down the A55.

Paul Jones was killed in the collision near Bangor around 9.30pm on Wednesday 21st February.

He was driving on the eastbound carriageway when a Nissan travelling in the wrong direction collided in to his vehicle.

Paul came from the Penmaenmawr area.

His family have issued the following tribute to him:

“Paul was a very thoughtful, kind, generous and funny individual.

“It goes without saying that we are devastated by his sudden loss and will be missed by all.”

The driver of the Nissan is still in hospital with life changing injuries.

North Wales Police say they're still investigating the crash which happened between Llanfairfechan and Talybont.

Sergeant Raymond Williams of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Mr Jones’ family at this extremely sad time.

“I’d like to thank everybody who has come forward so far to assist with our investigation.

"We have been inundated with calls and the investigation team are in the process of contacting all those who have come forward.

“We continue to appeal for any witnesses, or to anybody who may have dash cam footage of the incident to contact us.”

"Anybody who may have information is asked to contact officers at the Western Roads Policing Unit on 101."