Tributes to woman murdered in Rhyl

A woman, who was murdered in Rhyl, has been described as a "special friend, with a big smile".

25-year-old Tyler Denton was attacked in Llys Aderyn Du, just before midnight, on Saturday.

Officers were called to a report of a fight involving several people. Four people were taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with serious injuries, where Tyler later died.

Her family have paid an emotional tribute: "She was a gorgeous daughter, loving sister, much adored auntie and special friend to all.

"Always referred to as our 'little mate', she was loved by everyone and will be missed immensely. Love you to the moon and back, now and always our little princess."

Tyler played with Kinmel Bay Ladies football club, who say their thoughts are with her family.

"From everyone at Kinmel Bay FC, you have our most heartfelt condolences and prayers, so sorry for your loss.

"Our love and thoughts are with you all. Rest in peace, that big smile will be missed."

North Wales Police have been given more time to question a 21-year old man arrested on suspicion of Tyler's murder. Officers say they are not currently looking for any other suspects.

DCI Neil Harrison said: "The investigation is ongoing and a police presence will remain in the area, with further enquires being conducted at the scene.

"Family liaison officers continue to support Tyler’s family throughout this difficult time."

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact North Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.