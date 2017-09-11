Tributes to woman murdered in Rhyl

11 September 2017, 15:05

Tyler Denton

A woman, who was murdered in Rhyl, has been described as a "special friend, with a big smile".

25-year-old Tyler Denton was attacked in Llys Aderyn Du, just before midnight, on Saturday. 

Officers were called to a report of a fight involving several people. Four people were taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with serious injuries, where Tyler later died.

Her family have paid an emotional tribute: "She was a gorgeous daughter, loving sister, much adored auntie and special friend to all. 

"Always referred to as our 'little mate', she was loved by everyone and will be missed immensely. Love you to the moon and back, now and always our little princess."

Tyler played with Kinmel Bay Ladies football club, who say their thoughts are with her family.

"From everyone at Kinmel Bay FC, you have our most heartfelt condolences and prayers, so sorry for your loss.

"Our love and thoughts are with you all. Rest in peace, that big smile will be missed."

North Wales Police have been given more time to question a 21-year old man arrested on suspicion of Tyler's murder. Officers say they are not currently looking for any other suspects.

DCI Neil Harrison said: "The investigation is ongoing and a police presence will remain in the area, with further enquires being conducted at the scene.

"Family liaison officers continue to support Tyler’s family throughout this difficult time."

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact North Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Trending on Heart

The new trailer for Aardman Animations Early

Watch! Aardman are back with the first trailer for Early Man

Mollie King Strictly Come Dancing

Tongues are already wagging about this Strictly partnership

Fifty Shades Freed Canvas

The New Fifty Shades 'Freed' Trailer Looks Like The Most Dramatic One Yet
New Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas with a love

New 'Strictly' Head Judge Shirley Ballas Makes A Big Impression

Latest News

See more Latest News

heartbroken Homeless man plays piano for girlfrien

WATCH! Heartbroken Man Staged Romantic Piano Stunt To Win His Girlfriend Back

Donald Trump warns extremists on 9/11 anniversary

Google begins EU showdown to appeal £2.2bn record fine

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News