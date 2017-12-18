Two men charged over fatal teen shooting in Gwynedd

18 December 2017, 13:41

Peter Colwell

Two men are facing manslaughter charges after a teenager was shot dead in a pub car park in North Wales.

Peter Colwell, from Capel Uchaf, was found with gunshot wounds outside the Ship Inn pub in Llanbedrog in February.

Four of the 18-year-old's friends were arrested and charged with firearms charges.

But after reviewing the case, prosecutors have decided to charge Ben Fiztsimmons and Ben Wilson with manslaughter.

Benjamin Fitzsimons, 22, of Nanhoron, Pwllheli, had already been charged with possessing a loaded shotgun in a public place.

Ben Wilson, 28, of Ely, Cambridgeshire had been charged with three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a firearm certificate and two charges of failing to comply with conditions on a shotgun certificate. 

Co-defendants Harry Robert Butler, 22, of Llaniestyn, Pwllheli, and Michael David Fitzsimons, 24, of Nanhoron, Pwllheli, are charged with possessing a loaded shotgun in a public place.

All four were rebailed by Judge Rowlands when they appeared in the dock at Mold today.

No pleas were entered today and the trial will be held at Mold Crown Court in May.

